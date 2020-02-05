United Nations Aims to Resettle 70,000 Refugees Across Globe in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will aim to resettle up to 70,000 refugees in 2020, an increase of almost ten percent compared to the previous year, but still insufficient to meet the needs of approximately 1.4 million refugees recommended for resettlement, according to an official press release published on Wednesday.

No less than 63,696 people were resettled by UNHCR in 2019, a 14 percent increase compared to the previous year, the agency stated. However, international governments were still far from creating enough resettlement places needed to meet the needs of the world's refugees.

"Resettlement is not a solution for all the world's refugees but it is a life saving measure to ensure the protection of those most at risk and whose lives often depend on it," Grainne O'Hara, UNHCR's director of international protection, said in the press release.

The UN refugee agency will aim to resettle 70,000 refugees in 31 countries this upcoming year, although it stated that early signs indicate that the international community will fail to meet this target.

In 2019, the United States accepted the most UNHCR-facilitated refugee resettlers, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom and Sweden. Over 46 percent of resettled refugees originated from Syria, according to the agency's figures.

UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration will continue to cooperate to resettle refugees, although both agencies are appealing to nations for a total of $19.9 million to fund the recently launched Sustainable Resettlement and Complementary Pathways Initiative that will help the UNHCR meet its resettlement aims.