UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Nations Aims To Resettle 70,000 Refugees Across Globe In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:54 PM

United Nations Aims to Resettle 70,000 Refugees Across Globe in 2020

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will aim to resettle up to 70,000 refugees in 2020, an increase of almost ten percent compared to the previous year, but still insufficient to meet the needs of approximately 1.4 million refugees recommended for resettlement, according to an official press release published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will aim to resettle up to 70,000 refugees in 2020, an increase of almost ten percent compared to the previous year, but still insufficient to meet the needs of approximately 1.4 million refugees recommended for resettlement, according to an official press release published on Wednesday.

No less than 63,696 people were resettled by UNHCR in 2019, a 14 percent increase compared to the previous year, the agency stated. However, international governments were still far from creating enough resettlement places needed to meet the needs of the world's refugees.

"Resettlement is not a solution for all the world's refugees but it is a life saving measure to ensure the protection of those most at risk and whose lives often depend on it," Grainne O'Hara, UNHCR's director of international protection, said in the press release.

The UN refugee agency will aim to resettle 70,000 refugees in 31 countries this upcoming year, although it stated that early signs indicate that the international community will fail to meet this target.

In 2019, the United States accepted the most UNHCR-facilitated refugee resettlers, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom and Sweden. Over 46 percent of resettled refugees originated from Syria, according to the agency's figures.

UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration will continue to cooperate to resettle refugees, although both agencies are appealing to nations for a total of $19.9 million to fund the recently launched Sustainable Resettlement and Complementary Pathways Initiative that will help the UNHCR meet its resettlement aims.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Canada United Kingdom United States Sweden 2019 2020 All From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister directed to utilize possible resour ..

1 minute ago

US Designates Bulgarian Judge Mitalov due to Alleg ..

1 minute ago

Berlin Rejects Outside Restrictions in Regard to P ..

1 minute ago

People of KP reaffirm pledge to support Kashmiris ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris living in worst condition due to 185 day ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Military to Get First Derivatsiya-PVO Air ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.