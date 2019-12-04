UrduPoint.com
United Nations General Assembly Adopts Resolution Urging Israel To Abandon Golan Heights

Wed 04th December 2019

United Nations General Assembly Adopts Resolution Urging Israel to Abandon Golan Heights

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution calling on Israel to abandon the Golan Heights, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Ninety-one countries has voted in favor, nine have voted against and 65 have abstained.

The resolution demands Israel to leave the territory taken from Syria by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, and restore to the borders as they were on June 4, 1967, according to the resolution.

The assembly also reiterated that Israel's decision of December 14, 1981, to impose its jurisdiction and governance on the Golan Heights was invalid and had no legal authority.

The resolution's authors note that the ongoing occupation and de-facto annexation of the Heights constitute a stumbling block on the path to reaching a stable and all-encompassing peace in the region.

Following the Six-Day War, the western two-thirds of the Golan Heights have been occupied and, since 1981, administered by Israel.

In March 2019, US President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation, recognizing Israel sovereignty over the territory.

