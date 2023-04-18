United Nations Has No Plans of Leaving Sudan - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United Nations has no intention of leaving Sudan and has no plans to do so, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"There is no plan or thinking of the United Nations leaving Sudan," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

However, the United Nations had to evacuate a number of its staff and their relatives as a result of the recent renewed hostilities in the country, Dujarric said.

The United Nations always has to adapt its presence on the ground relative to the security situation, Dujarric added.

On Saturday, clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Sudanese Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out in the capital of Khartoum.

The Sudanese army accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against the latter's bases. The RSF claimed it gained control of the presidential palace in Khartoum but the army denied the palace had been captured.

Aldo on Saturday, Sudanese army commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.