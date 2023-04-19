UrduPoint.com

United Nations Has No Plans Of Leaving Sudan - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 12:10 AM

United Nations Has No Plans of Leaving Sudan - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United Nations has no intention of leaving Sudan and has no plans to do so, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"There is no plan or thinking of the United Nations leaving Sudan," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

However, the United Nations had to evacuate a number of its staff and their relatives as a result of the recent renewed hostilities in the country, Dujarric said.

The United Nations always has to adapt its presence on the ground relative to the security situation, Dujarric added.

On Saturday, clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Sudanese Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out in the capital of Khartoum.

The Sudanese army accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against the latter's bases. The RSF claimed it gained control of the presidential palace in Khartoum but the army denied the palace had been captured.

Aldo on Saturday, Sudanese army commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Khartoum Sudan

Recent Stories

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

17 minutes ago
 First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detec ..

First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detected in Russia - Watchdog

17 minutes ago
 Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark ..

Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark Shift in Middle East Relations ..

16 minutes ago
 PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

17 minutes ago
 US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion S ..

US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion Scheme Backing Hezbollah - Trea ..

16 minutes ago
 SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appoint ..

SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appointed as Lecturer Mathematics

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.