United Nations Passes Resolution To Stop US Economic Blockade Of Cuba

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

United Nations Passes Resolution to Stop US Economic Blockade of Cuba

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The draft resolution calling for the end of the United States' economic blockade against Cuba has been adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

The document dubbed "Necessity of Ending the Economic, Commercial and Financial Embargo Imposed by the United States of America Against Cuba" passed by an overwhelming majority of 187 states voting in favor.

Brazil decided to vote against the draft resolution, while Colombia and Ukraine abstained from voting.

Your Thoughts and Comments

