United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Pays Tributes To Pope Francis As 'a Voice For Peace'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:29 PM
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined the world in mourning the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday in Vatican City, aged 88
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined the world in mourning the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday in Vatican City, aged 88.
Jorge Mario Bergoglio from Argentina was elected to the papacy in March 2013. He was the first priest from the Americas region to lead the Catholic Church worldwide and a strong voice for social justice globally.
Guterres described the pontiff as a messenger of hope, humility and humanity.
“Pope Francis was a transcendent voice for peace, human dignity and social justice. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, service and compassion for all — especially those left on the margins of life or trapped by the horrors of conflict,” he said.
Furthermore, he “was a man of faith for all faiths — working with people of all beliefs and backgrounds to light a path forward.”
The Secretary-General said the UN was greatly inspired by the Pope’s commitment to the goals and ideals of the global organization, a message that he conveyed in their various meetings.
The Secretary-General recalled that the Pope spoke of the organization’s ideal of a “united human family” during his historic visit to UN Headquarters in New York in 2015.
“Pope Francis also understood that protecting our common home is, at heart, a deeply moral mission and responsibility that belongs to every person,” said Guterres, noting that his second Encyclical – Laudato Si – was a major contribution to the global mobilization that resulted in the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change.
“Pope Francis once said: “The future of humankind isn’t exclusively in the hands of politicians, of great leaders, of big companies…[it] is, most of all, in the hands of those people who recognize the other as a ‘you’ and themselves as part of an ‘us,’” he added.
The Secretary-General concluded by saying that “our divided and discordant world will be a much better place if we follow his example of unity and mutual understanding in our own actions.”
