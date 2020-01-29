UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Committed To Mideast Peace Based On Pre-1967 Borders: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:19 PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres committed to Mideast peace based on pre-1967 borders: Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains committed to helping Israel and Palestine broker peace on the basis of U.N. resolutions, international law, bilateral agreements and the vision of two states based on borders in place before the 1967 war when the Jewish state seized the West Bank and Gaza, his spokesman said Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains committed to helping Israel and Palestine broker peace on the basis of U.N. resolutions, international law, bilateral agreements and the vision of two states based on borders in place before the 1967 war when the Jewish state seized the West Bank and Gaza, his spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General has seen the announcement of the United States plan for the Middle East," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said after the plan was unveiled.

"The position of the United Nations on the two-state solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound," he said.

One such U.N. resolution was adopted by the Security Council a month before U.

S. President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. The resolution demanded an end to Israeli settlements, with 14 votes in favour and one abstention by former U.S. President Barack Obama's administration.

"The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements and realizing the vision of two States � Israel and Palestine � living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines," he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the long-awaited political aspect of his controversial Middle East peace plan, calling for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided capital."

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Barack Obama United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Trump Bank Jerusalem United States Middle East January 2017 Jew

Recent Stories

Dubai to host more than 70 sports events in Februa ..

5 seconds ago

Modi, Raw is planning “terrorists’ attack” o ..

1 minute ago

Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

29 minutes ago

OIC Launches Training Program in Combating Violent ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.