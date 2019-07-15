UrduPoint.com
United Nations Security Council Condemns 'In Strongest Possible Terms' Deadly Terrorist Attack In Somalia - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:22 PM

The United Nations Security Council on Monday strongly condemned Friday's terrorist attack in Somalia in which at least 29 people were killed

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The United Nations Security Council on Monday strongly condemned Friday's terrorist attack in Somalia in which at least 29 people were killed.

On Friday, militants drove a vehicle loaded with explosives into a hotel in the Somali port city of Kismayo and stormed the building, killing at least 26 people and wounding at least 50 others in the attack.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack of 12 July 2019 in Somalia's port city of Kismayo which killed and injured innocent civilians," the Security Council said in a statement.

The Security Council underscored the need to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice and urged countries to cooperate with the government of Somalia and all relevant parties in this regard.

In the statement, the members of the Council reiterated that terrorism in all its forms constitutes one of the most critical threats to international security and reaffirmed the need for all states to combat it under the UN Charter and international law.

Al Shabaab militant group, affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

