United Nations Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Syria's Northwest Thursday Afternoon - President

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:11 PM

United Nations Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria's Northwest Thursday Afternoon - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The members of the United Nations Security Council will convene on Thursday afternoon to address the escalation of hostilities in northwestern Syria, Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve said on Wednesday.

"On Syria, tomorrow afternoon the Security Council will have a meeting," de Buytswerve, who presides over the UN Security Council for the month of February, told reporters.

According to de Buytswerve, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will most likely brief the Security Council on the situation in the region.

Late Wednesday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France requested an emergency meeting to be held behind closed doors this week.

In September, Guterres announced the makeup of a commission to investigate air attacks on civilian infrastructure in northwestern Syria. A request for such an investigation was earlier sent by 10 members of the Security Council (the UK, France, the United States, Germany, Belgium, Peru, Poland, Kuwait, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia). The commission was established after some Western countries accused the Syrian authorities and the Russian military of strikes on hospitals in Idlib. Moscow rejects the accusations.

The commission is to submit a report to the organization's secretary-general by March 13.

