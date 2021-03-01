UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Orders 25 More Boeing 737 MAX Planes In Sign Of Confidence

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:39 PM

United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes in sign of confidence

United Airlines reached an agreement to purchase 25 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery in 2023, the carrier said Monday, in a sign of an expected post-coronavirus travel industry recovery

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :United Airlines reached an agreement to purchase 25 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery in 2023, the carrier said Monday, in a sign of an expected post-coronavirus travel industry recovery.

The contract brings United's total order book on the MAX to 188 and also represents a vote of confidence in the jet, which was grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes, but cleared by regulators to resume service late last year.

United also plans to move up deliveries of 40 previously ordered MAX planes to 2022 and five others to 2023, the company said a securities filing.

The contracts come amid a prolonged industry downturn during Covid-19 restrictions.

Passenger volumes are still under 50 percent from year-ago levels, according to government statistics.

Both United and American Airlines have notified thousands of employees of possible layoffs at the end of March when Federal payroll support funding from Congress runs out.

Related Topics

Vote Company March Congress From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Police Arrest Ex-President of Barcelona FC After R ..

38 seconds ago

Traffic police inspects under construction road in ..

41 seconds ago

UN Special Rapporteur Says Russia Likely Responsib ..

44 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Additional IG Police directs strict action against ..

3 minutes ago

ITP issues 21,948 challan tickets during last week ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.