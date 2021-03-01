United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes in sign of confidence

United Airlines reached an agreement to purchase 25 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery in 2023, the carrier said Monday, in a sign of an expected post-coronavirus travel industry recovery

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :United Airlines reached an agreement to purchase 25 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery in 2023, the carrier said Monday, in a sign of an expected post-coronavirus travel industry recovery.

The contract brings United's total order book on the MAX to 188 and also represents a vote of confidence in the jet, which was grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes, but cleared by regulators to resume service late last year.

United also plans to move up deliveries of 40 previously ordered MAX planes to 2022 and five others to 2023, the company said a securities filing.

The contracts come amid a prolonged industry downturn during Covid-19 restrictions.

Passenger volumes are still under 50 percent from year-ago levels, according to government statistics.

Both United and American Airlines have notified thousands of employees of possible layoffs at the end of March when Federal payroll support funding from Congress runs out.