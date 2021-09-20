United Russia Ahead With 49.66% in Parliamentary Vote as 90% Ballots Counted - Commission

The United Russia ruling party is in the lead in the parliamentary elections with 49.66%, followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) with 19.56% and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 7.51%

The top five also include the Just Russia � For Truth party with 7.38% and the New People party with 5.33%.

According to preliminary data, five parties have passed the 5% threshold.

The ruling party maintains lead in 195 single-mandate Constituencies, CPRF leading in 15 constituencies, the data showed.