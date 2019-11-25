The United Russia party and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) condemned foreign interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states and attempts to introduce unilateral enforcement measures without the UN Security Council's authorization during a meeting between the countries' ruling parties on Monday, according to their joint statement

The 7th meeting of the United Russia-Communist Party of China dialogue platform was held in Beijing. The CCP delegation was led by the head of the International Liaison Department of the CCP, Song Tao, while the United Russia party was headed by Boris Gryzlov, the chairman of the party's Supreme Council.

"In the modern world, some states and organizations adhere to the principles of unipolarity and hegemony, use interference [in sovereign states' internal affairs] as an instrument of realizing their own foreign policy towards other sovereign states regardless of international law. Such interference is a serious violation of generally recognized principles and international law, which results in a threat to peace and security, undermines trust between countries and prevents from creating conditions for global sustainable development," the statement said.

The parties highlighted that they condemn any attempt of foreign interference in sovereign states' internal affairs by other countries or organizations.

"We condemn interference in any form that is not based on international law, as well as the adoption of unilateral enforcement measures by one country against other countries without due permission by the UN Security Council," the parties stressed.

The statement also called on other political parties to join efforts in combating such practices and act according to UN principles.

The dialogue platform between the CPC and the United Russia party was launched in June 2009 to boost political cooperation between the two countries. The previous meeting was held in Russia's Kazan in 2017.