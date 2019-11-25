UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Russia, China's Communist Party Slam Foreign Meddling In States' Internal Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:09 PM

United Russia, China's Communist Party Slam Foreign Meddling in States' Internal Affairs

The United Russia party and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) condemned foreign interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states and attempts to introduce unilateral enforcement measures without the UN Security Council's authorization during a meeting between the countries' ruling parties on Monday, according to their joint statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The United Russia party and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) condemned foreign interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states and attempts to introduce unilateral enforcement measures without the UN Security Council's authorization during a meeting between the countries' ruling parties on Monday, according to their joint statement.

The 7th meeting of the United Russia-Communist Party of China dialogue platform was held in Beijing. The CCP delegation was led by the head of the International Liaison Department of the CCP, Song Tao, while the United Russia party was headed by Boris Gryzlov, the chairman of the party's Supreme Council.

"In the modern world, some states and organizations adhere to the principles of unipolarity and hegemony, use interference [in sovereign states' internal affairs] as an instrument of realizing their own foreign policy towards other sovereign states regardless of international law. Such interference is a serious violation of generally recognized principles and international law, which results in a threat to peace and security, undermines trust between countries and prevents from creating conditions for global sustainable development," the statement said.

The parties highlighted that they condemn any attempt of foreign interference in sovereign states' internal affairs by other countries or organizations.

"We condemn interference in any form that is not based on international law, as well as the adoption of unilateral enforcement measures by one country against other countries without due permission by the UN Security Council," the parties stressed.

The statement also called on other political parties to join efforts in combating such practices and act according to UN principles.

The dialogue platform between the CPC and the United Russia party was launched in June 2009 to boost political cooperation between the two countries. The previous meeting was held in Russia's Kazan in 2017.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia China Beijing Kazan June 2017 Competition Commission Of Pakistan From

Recent Stories

RusAF's Entire Leadership to Be Replaced Soon - Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan elected to preside over UN Commission on ..

2 minutes ago

During Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee to Seal ..

2 minutes ago

OPCW Chief Says World Close to Full Elimination of ..

2 minutes ago

Electricity requirement to be 44,000 MW in 2025: S ..

8 minutes ago

University of Karachi to receive claim forms till ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.