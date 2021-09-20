UrduPoint.com

United Russia Confirmed Leadership - Kremlin After Parliamentary Vote

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:25 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with the ruling United Russia party's results in the parliamentary vote, as it fulfilled the goal of confirming its leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

The United Russia retains the lead with 49.

66%, according to data from the Russian Central Election Commission released after 90% of the ballots were counted.

"Positively," Peskov told reporters, asked how Putin assesses the results achieved by the United Russia.

"The party aimed at confirming its leadership, and this task was certainly accomplished ... We see that the United Russia, the ruling party remains the main preference of the voters," the Kremlin spokesman added.

