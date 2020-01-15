UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Russia Faction To Discuss New Prime Minister Candidacy On Thursday - Neverov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:16 PM

United Russia Faction to Discuss New Prime Minister Candidacy on Thursday - Neverov

United Russia faction in the lower house of the Russian parliament will hold a meeting to discuss the candidacy for the post of Russia's new prime minister on Thursday morning, State Duma Deputy Speaker Sergei Neverov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) United Russia faction in the lower house of the Russian parliament will hold a meeting to discuss the candidacy for the post of Russia's new prime minister on Thursday morning, State Duma Deputy Speaker Sergei Neverov said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day that the entire government was resigning. The Kremlin's press service announced later that Putin had submitted the candidacy of the head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, Mikhail Mishustin, as the new prime minister for consideration by the State Duma.

"We will hold a meeting of the faction tomorrow at 9 a.m. [06:00 GMT]. The topic of the meeting is the candidacy for the post of Prime Minister proposed by our moral leader, President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. It is necessary to approve the prime minister as quickly as possible, as he will have to form a new cabinet. All the tasks that were outlined by the president in his address to parliament require a speedy solution," Neverov said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Moral Post All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews key achievements of GD ..

20 minutes ago

Putin Signs Decree on Russian Government's Resigna ..

4 minutes ago

Borrell Confirms 'Resolve' to Facilitate Serbia-Ko ..

4 minutes ago

UN Security Council to Address Situation in Kashmi ..

4 minutes ago

PFA arranges diet awareness camp for office worker ..

4 minutes ago

UK, Kuwait Reaffirm Commitment to De-Escalating Re ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.