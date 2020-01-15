United Russia Faction to Discuss New Prime Minister Candidacy on Thursday - Neverov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) United Russia faction in the lower house of the Russian parliament will hold a meeting to discuss the candidacy for the post of Russia's new prime minister on Thursday morning, State Duma Deputy Speaker Sergei Neverov said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day that the entire government was resigning. The Kremlin's press service announced later that Putin had submitted the candidacy of the head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, Mikhail Mishustin, as the new prime minister for consideration by the State Duma.

"We will hold a meeting of the faction tomorrow at 9 a.m. [06:00 GMT]. The topic of the meeting is the candidacy for the post of Prime Minister proposed by our moral leader, President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. It is necessary to approve the prime minister as quickly as possible, as he will have to form a new cabinet. All the tasks that were outlined by the president in his address to parliament require a speedy solution," Neverov said.