United Russia Leader Vows Victory In Ukraine As Ruling Party Expects Election Boost

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 12:40 AM

United Russia Leader Vows Victory in Ukraine as Ruling Party Expects Election Boost

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) United Russia leader Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that the military operation in Ukraine would achieve all its stated goals after receiving a boost in support during municipal elections.

The polls were held over three consecutive days, closing at 8 p.m. on Sunday (17:00 GMT). Russians elected 14 governors, as well as regional lawmakers and city councilors.

Medvedev said at the United Russia headquarters that voters' confidence was "the best guarantee that we will do everything as needed."

"The very first preliminary results, including exit polls, suggest that United Russia fared well in all regions where elections were held," he said.

Medvedev, who doubles as deputy chairman of the Russian security council, said this gave the governing party a clear mandate to continue the military operation in Ukraine.

"The special military operation is continuing. All the goals that the president, the commander-in-chief, set before us will be achieved," he promised.

Russians were able to cast votes both online and at the ballot box. The electronic voting system came under a massive cyberattack during the three days of voting, with more than 35,000 attacks being repelled, 10,000 of them in Moscow alone.

