United Russia Leading Parliamentary Vote With 49.42% as 80.19% Ballots Counted- Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United Russia ruling party is in the lead in the parliamentary elections with 49.42%, followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) with 19.82% and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 7.55%, according to data from the Russian Central Election Commission released on Monday after 80.

19% of the ballots were counted.

According to preliminary data, the Just Russia ” For Truth party is fourth with 7.37%, while the New People party closes the top five with 5.37%, barely passing the 5% threshold.

Candidates from United Russia retain their leadership in 194 single-mandate Constituencies, followed by CPRF (leading in 15 constituencies) and Just Russia (eight constituencies).