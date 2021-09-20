UrduPoint.com

United Russia Leading Parliamentary Vote With 49.42% As 80.19% Ballots Counted- Commission

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United Russia ruling party is in the lead in the parliamentary elections with 49.42%, followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) with 19.82% and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 7.55%, according to data from the Russian Central Election Commission released on Monday after 80.

19% of the ballots were counted.

According to preliminary data, the Just Russia ” For Truth party is fourth with 7.37%, while the New People party closes the top five with 5.37%, barely passing the 5% threshold.

Candidates from United Russia retain their leadership in 194 single-mandate Constituencies, followed by CPRF (leading in 15 constituencies) and Just Russia (eight constituencies).

