United Russia Party Chairman Says Expects State Duma Leadership To Be Renewed In Elections
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) United Russia party chairman and deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said he expects the leadership of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's parliament, to be renewed in the upcoming elections.
"We will make sure that the party receives the largest number of votes," Medvedev said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.
"Of course," he said when asked if the Duma leadership will be renewed.