MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The ruling United Russia party is leading the regional legislative elections nationwide, the party's leader, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, said on Sunday.

Sunday was the common voting day in 83 of Russia's Federal subjects ” stretched across 11 time zones ” for people to elect regional officials and lawmakers.

"The Central Election Commission will count the results. But on the whole, I would like to say that the party performed well," Medvedev said at the party headquarters, citing exit polls.

According to the official, the preliminary results suggest that United Russia "ranks first in all territories where legislative elections were held, as well as by the total cumulative number of mandates and in the administrative centers of the federal subjects."

Andrey Turchak, the secretary of the party's General Council, concurred, saying that "United Russia is forming a stable legislative majority in all regions without exception," based on preliminary results.

According to preliminary results released by the Central Election Commission by this point, United Russia is currently leading the race with 64.6 percent of the vote in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, 50 percent in Chelyabinsk Oblast, 46.3 percent in Kurgan Oblast, 43.1 percent in Novosibirsk Oblast and 66.2 percent in Magadan Oblast. All these territories are located in Russia's central and eastern parts.

The first preliminary results from polling stations in Russia's European part are expected to come in by 1-2 a.m. Moscow time (22:00-23:00 GMT).

The Communist Party has meanwhile refused to recognize the results in those regions where its candidates were not let run in elections, as announced by party leader Gennady Zyuganov.