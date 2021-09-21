UrduPoint.com

United Russia Party Receives 324 Of 450 Seats In New State Duma Composition - CEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:24 PM

According to the results of the elections to the State Duma, the United Russia party received 324 of 450 seats in the Russian parliament's lower house, followed by the Communist Party with 57 seats, the Just Russia For Truth with 27 seats, the Liberal Democratic Party with 21, and the New People with 13, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said

According to the CEC, the United Russia receives 198 mandates in single-mandate Constituencies and 126 mandates in Federal lists. Thus, the total number of mandates will be 324, which corresponds to the constitutional majority.

The Communist Party receives 9 mandates in single-mandate constituencies and 48 mandates on federal lists, for a total of 57 seats.

The Just Russia For Truth received 19 mandates on federal lists and 8 in single-mandate constituencies.

The Liberal Democrats received 19 mandates on the federal list and two in single-mandate constituencies.

The New People party received 13 mandates on federal lists.

The Party of Growth, the Motherland Party and the Civil Platform each received one mandate in single-mandate constituencies, self-nominated candidates received five seats.

