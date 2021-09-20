UrduPoint.com

United Russia Secured Constitutional Majority But Worsened 2016 Election Result - CEC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

United Russia Secured Constitutional Majority But Worsened 2016 Election Result - CEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United Russia ruling party gained a constitutional majority in the parliamentary elections but slightly worsened its 2016 result, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC)'s chairwoman, Ella Pamfilova, said on Monday.

With 99% of the ballots counted, the United Russia retains the lead with 49.82%. In 2016, it had slightly over 54%. The United Russia is followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation with 19%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 7.

49%, the Just Russia ” For Truth party with 7.42% and the New People party with 5.35%.

"As you can see, the United Russia gained most of the votes, this is a constructional majority. Nevertheless, the results are slightly worse than in 2016," Pamfilova said at a CEC session.

"We see a significant difference from the campaign held five years ago. The is the expansion of political diversity. We can already assume that not four but five parties will make it (to the lower chamber)," Pamfilova added.

