United Russia Secures 324 Mandates In Russia's Lower Chamber - Election Commission

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) As a result of last week's parliamentary elections, the ruling United Russia party secured 324 mandates in the lower chamber, followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) with 57 seats, the Russian Central Election Commission's chairwoman, Ella Pamfilova, announced on Friday.

"The United Russia secured 324 mandates, followed by the CPRF with 57 mandates, A Just Russia ” For Truth with 27 mandates, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 21 mandates and the New People with 13 mandates," Pamfilova told the commission.

A total of 40,605 ballots were voided at 157 polling stations in 43 regions, the head of the electoral body said.

The reasons ranged from signs of ballot bags being tampered with to the number of ballots at a polling station exceeding that of registered voters.

Returns from 19 polling stations were fully voided "because it was impossible to determine the voters' will," Pamfilova said, adding that ballots accounted for "one hundred thousandth of a percent." State Duma election ballots were voided at 16 polling stations in nine regions, including St.Petersburg, the Moscow Region and Crimea. Regional election ballots were annulled at 13 polling places in six regions, which again included St.Petersburg and Moscow suburbia.

