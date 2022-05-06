United Russia Senior Member, DPR Head Arrive In Kherson
United Russia party General Council Secretary Andrey Turchak and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin arrived in Kherson, a city under control of Russian troops, on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported
Turchak and Pushilin held a meeting with Vladimir Saldo, the head of the Kherson administration.