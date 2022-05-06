UrduPoint.com

United Russia Senior Member, DPR Head Arrive In Kherson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 06:22 PM

United Russia Senior Member, DPR Head Arrive in Kherson

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) United Russia party General Council Secretary Andrey Turchak and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin arrived in Kherson, a city under control of Russian troops, on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Turchak and Pushilin held a meeting with Vladimir Saldo, the head of the Kherson administration.

