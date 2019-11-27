UrduPoint.com
United Russia, Syria's Baath To Hold Roundtable On Non-Interference In 2020 - Lawmaker

Wed 27th November 2019

United Russia, Syria's Baath to Hold Roundtable on Non-Interference in 2020 - Lawmaker

The United Russia party and Syria's ruling Arab Socialist Baath Party agreed during talks in Moscow on Wednesday to hold in 2020 an international roundtable on the issue of non-interference in the countries' internal affairs, Andrei Klimov, the deputy chair of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik

The Baath Party's delegation arrived in Moscow on November 24 to meet with the United Russia leadership, as well as hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and participate in a discussion about appropriate role-models for the youth.

"We agreed to organize a roundtable of parliamentary parties, which are close to us, in Damascus in the second half of the next year to tell the truth about Syria and outline joint actions against various kinds of illegal activities by the United States against Syria and other countries," Klimov said after the talks, adding that "issues of non-interference into the internal affairs of countries will also be discussed" during the event.

Klimov stressed that parties from other regional countries could also participate in the roundtable.

