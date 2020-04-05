UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Russia's Youth Wing Refers Data On 35 COVID-19 Disinformation Cases To Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

United Russia's Youth Wing Refers Data on 35 COVID-19 Disinformation Cases to Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Activists of the Young Guard of United Russia, the party's youth wing, have transferred to Russia's Federal communication watchdog agency Roskomnadzor data on 35 cases of fake information on the COVID-19 epidemic, the movement's press service said in a statement on Sunday.

"Activists of the Young Guard of United Russia are identifying false information on the internet and transferring it to Roskomnadzor for further consideration and decision on blocking. Over the past week, young guards registered 35 cases on social networks, as well as in messengers' group chats," the statement said.

Assistance centers of the Young Guard are already operating in 55 regions of Russia. Since March 19, volunteers have already processed 41,964 calls, and continue informing elderly residents. A total of 34,556 visits were made by activists to help people in need with delivery of medications and products.

Russia so far confirmed 5,389 COVID-19 cases across the country with 45 fatalities.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Young March Sunday

Recent Stories

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

8 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

8 minutes ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

53 minutes ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Link dedicates fueling vehicles to support na ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.