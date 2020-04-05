MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Activists of the Young Guard of United Russia, the party's youth wing, have transferred to Russia's Federal communication watchdog agency Roskomnadzor data on 35 cases of fake information on the COVID-19 epidemic, the movement's press service said in a statement on Sunday.

"Activists of the Young Guard of United Russia are identifying false information on the internet and transferring it to Roskomnadzor for further consideration and decision on blocking. Over the past week, young guards registered 35 cases on social networks, as well as in messengers' group chats," the statement said.

Assistance centers of the Young Guard are already operating in 55 regions of Russia. Since March 19, volunteers have already processed 41,964 calls, and continue informing elderly residents. A total of 34,556 visits were made by activists to help people in need with delivery of medications and products.

Russia so far confirmed 5,389 COVID-19 cases across the country with 45 fatalities.