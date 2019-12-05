United says CEO Munoz to step aside in leadership shuffle

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will step aside in a leadership shuffle, that will take effect in May , the company announced Thursday.

United President Scott Kirby will take over as CEO after the shareholders meeting in the spring, while Munoz moves on to become executive chairman of the board of directors for one year, the company said in a statement.

"With United in a stronger position than ever, now is the right time to begin the process of passing the baton to a new leader," Munoz said in a statement.

Kirby was recruited to United Airlines by Munoz in August 2016.