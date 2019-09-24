United Socialist Party of Venezuela Making Parliamentary Come-Back Tuesday - Official

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) will return to the country's opposition-dominated parliament this week, lawmaker and governor of Miranda province, Hector Rodriguez told Sputnik.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] we will again join the work of the National Assembly," Rodriguez said.

In January, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president of Venezuela. Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela.

Earlier this month, the Venezuelan authorities announced the launch of a dialogue with a number of small opposition political parties. Some agreements have already been achieved, like the return of PSUV to the country's parliament, the release of prisoners and changes in the electoral process.

The next parliamentary elections in Venezuela are scheduled to take place in December 2020.