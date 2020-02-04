United States and the United Kingdom, Representatives to Visit Crimea for Event on 1945 Yalta Conference - Muradov

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The upcoming international conference timed to the 75th anniversary of the Yalta Conference in Crimea will be attended by foreign experts, including representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom, Georgy Muradov, Crimean deputy prime minister and envoy for the Russian president in the peninsula, told Sputnik.

The 1945 conference in the Black Sea coastal resort city of Yalta, also known as the Crimea Conference, was held from February 4-11 among the Allies of World War 2 - Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill - to discuss the post-war world architecture. The conference was hosted by the Soviet Union in its Crimean palaces Livadia, Yusupov, and Vorontsov.

"On the occasion of the Crimea Conference anniversary, an international forum 'Yalta 1945: the lessons of history' will take place. It will be attended by prominent scientists, experts, political scientists from Russia and various foreign countries, including the United States, France, China, Germany, and the United Kingdom - some 20 foreign participants in total.

The conference will be held in a symbolic venue, the Livadia Palace," Muradov said.

According to the official, the conference is scheduled to last from February 13-14 and conclude with the adoption of a declaration of maintaining peace and security in the Eurasian continent.

Muradov described the forthcoming conference as an opportunity to remind the international community that "Crimea was where the contemporary world order was put together and the United Nations emerged 75 years ago."

The 1945 Yalta Conference is thought of as being among the three most important wartime summits among states that defeated the Nazi, along with the 1943 Tehran conference and 1945 Potsdam conference. In Yalta, Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin gathered to talk post-war reorganization of the nations liberated from the Nazi rule and collective security that would ensure sustainable peace.