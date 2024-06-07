United States Beat Pakistan In T20 World Cup Super Over
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Dallas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The United States beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup after their Group A match went to a thrilling Super Over finish in Dallas on Thursday.
Both teams made 159 in their regulation 20 overs, with non-Test nation the United States then setting Pakistan 19 to win in the Super Over.
Pace bowler Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerve as Pakistan, runners-up at the 2022 T20 World Cup and champions in 2009, only managed 13-1 in reply.
Pakistan were restricted to 159-7, with India-born left-arm paceman Netravalkar taking a miserly 2-18, after being sent into bat in their first match of the tournament.
The United States innings ended in dramatic fashion when Nitish Kumar hit a four off a last-ball full toss from Haris Rauf as the tournament co-hosts, who beat Canada in their opening match, finished on 159-3.
Pakistan veteran Mohammad Amir was entrusted with the Super Over but bowled several wides with panic fielding, that led to wild overthrows, also helping the United States score 18 runs.
Netravalkar bowled a wide with the third ball of his Super Over but next delivery he had Iftikhar Ahmed brilliantly caught low down in the deep by Kumar.
And with seven needed off the last ball, Shadab Khan was unable to manage the six that would have forced a second Super Over.
