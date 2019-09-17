United States, Belarus to Announce Mutual Return of Ambassadors

Washington and Minsk intend to announce the mutual return of ambassadors on Tuesday, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said

Hale, who is on a visit to Belarus, is meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The United States imposed sanctions on a number of individuals and organizations in Belarus on charges of "violating human rights" and "undermining democratic institutions" in 2006.

The sides mutually reduced the staff of embassies, and the diplomatic missions in both countries are currently headed by charge d'affaires.