UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United States, Belarus To Announce Mutual Return Of Ambassadors

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:17 PM

United States, Belarus to Announce Mutual Return of Ambassadors

Washington and Minsk intend to announce the mutual return of ambassadors on Tuesday, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Washington and Minsk intend to announce the mutual return of ambassadors on Tuesday, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said.

Hale, who is on a visit to Belarus, is meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The United States imposed sanctions on a number of individuals and organizations in Belarus on charges of "violating human rights" and "undermining democratic institutions" in 2006.

The sides mutually reduced the staff of embassies, and the diplomatic missions in both countries are currently headed by charge d'affaires.

Related Topics

Washington Visit Minsk David Belarus United States

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed honours 6th batch of master’s gr ..

6 minutes ago

UAE-Spain political consultations meeting begins i ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Government Leaders Programme opens registratio ..

6 minutes ago

Govt ensuring completion of all development scheme ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister strongly condemns attacks on Saudi ..

3 minutes ago

US Energy Dept. Predicts 6% Growth This Year For B ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.