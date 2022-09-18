UrduPoint.com

United States Concerned By Clashes On Tajik-Kyrgyz Border, Calls For Peace - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2022 | 02:50 AM

United States Concerned by Clashes on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border, Calls for Peace - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The United States is concerned by the clashes on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and calls on both countries to cease fire, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Saturday.

"We are concerned by reports of clashes at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border. Civilian lives are at stake, and we express sympathy to those affected. We urge both sides to adhere to the ceasefire and redouble efforts to restore calm through diplomatic means," Price said on Twitter.

Large-scale clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The sides accused each other of shelling. Serious fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day almost along the entire common border. The ceasefire was achieved only by nightfall. However, on Saturday morning, the parties reported shelling from both sides.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik state border often becomes a conflict zone between local residents and border guards due to the non-delimited areas.

