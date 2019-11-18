UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United States, EU Back Georgia Protesters

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 03:17 PM

United States, EU back Georgia protesters

The United States and European Union expressed solidarity Monday with Georgia's anti-government protesters who took to the streets after the ruling party backtracked on promises of electoral reforms

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States and European Union expressed solidarity Monday with Georgia's anti-government protesters who took to the streets after the ruling party backtracked on promises of electoral reforms.

In the biggest anti-government protest in years, more than 20,000 demonstrators rallied on Sunday outside the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi urging the government to resign and calling for new legislative elections.

In a joint statement, the US and EU embassies said they "recognise the deep disappointment of a wide segment of Georgian society at the failure of parliament to pass the constitutional amendments required to move to fully proportional parliamentary elections in 2020." "We fully support the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," the missions said.

The rally dispersed peacefully on Sunday night but entrances to the parliament building remain blocked by dozens of protesters who say no lawmakers will be allowed to pass through.

At an earlier protest on Thursday, some 10,000 people rallied in Tbilisi, vowing to press ahead with "permanent" protests until their demands for snap polls are met.

Opposition parties called for the rallies after forming a rare united front against the ruling Georgian Dream party, whose MPs last week voted down legislation to hold parliamentary elections next year under a new proportional voting system.

The opposition accused powerful oligarch and Georgian Dream leader Bidzina Ivanishvili -- who is widely believed to be the man in charge in Georgia -- of being behind the move.

The US and EU embassies said the failure to pass the legislation "has increased mistrust and heightened tensions between the ruling party and other political parties and civil society." Protesters say the ruling party unfairly benefits from the current voting system.

The Georgian Dream won nearly 77 percent of seats in the 2016 parliamentary election despite garnering only 48.7 percent of the vote.

Opposition parties at the time denounced the polls as rigged.

In power since 2012, the ruling party has seen its popularity plummet amid widespread discontent over economic stagnation and perceived backsliding on its commitment to democracy.

Critics have accused Ivanishvili of persecuting political opponents, suffocating critical media, and creating a corrupt political system where his private interests dominate government decision-making.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Protest Parliament Democracy Vote Civil Society European Union Tbilisi Man Georgia United States Sunday 2016 2020 Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price rises to $63.12 a barrel F ..

6 minutes ago

PM Khan to inaugurate Hazara Motorway section toda ..

30 minutes ago

Airbus considers production of corporate jets &#03 ..

51 minutes ago

36% of Pakistanis rate the performance of courts i ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammad Hasnain six wickets guides Pakistan to 90 ..

58 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Abdullah and Atiq s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.