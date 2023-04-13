United States, Other NATO Countries Use Ukraine For Mass Hacker Attacks on Russia - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The United States and other NATO countries use Ukraine for mass hacker attacks on Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"During the analysis of identified computer threats, data was obtained indicating that the United States and NATO countries use the Ukrainian territory to carry out massive computer attacks on civilian facilities in Russia.

Currently, the network infrastructure of Ukraine is being used by units of offensive cyberoperations of Western countries, allowing them to covertly use new types of cyberweapons," the FSB said in a statement.