United States Provides 3.7 Million Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine To Pakistan To Address Deadly Covid-19 Surge

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:27 PM

Today, the United States donated 3.7 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of Pakistan for distribution to the Pakistani people through the COVAX facility

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) Today, the United States donated 3.7 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of Pakistan for distribution to the Pakistani people through the COVAX facility. Today’s donation of 3.7 million vaccines is in addition to the 5.5 million Moderna vaccine doses that the U.S. government donated to Pakistan in July, bringing the total number of doses sent from the United States to Pakistan to over 9.2 million.

This donation is part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries and economies worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Joe Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.

“There is an urgency, now more than ever, to put an end to this devastating pandemic, and Pakistan and the United States are continuing to work together to achieve that goal,” said U.

S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler. “The United States is proud to partner with the Pakistani people to defeat COVID-19. Together, we will continue to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease.”

The United States has also delivered more than $63 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has worked together with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, and support frontline healthcare workers.

The United States is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access.

