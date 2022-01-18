United States Strongly Condemns Attacks in Abu Dhabi - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The United States condemns attacks in Abu Dhabi, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi today, which struck civilian sites including Abu Dhabi's international airport, killing and wounding innocent civilians," Price said.

"We express our condolences to the families of these victims and to the people of the UAE. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for this attack. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the security of the UAE and stand united with our Emirati partners," the spokesperson said.