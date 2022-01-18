UrduPoint.com

United States Strongly Condemns Attacks In Abu Dhabi - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 05:00 AM

United States Strongly Condemns Attacks in Abu Dhabi - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The United States condemns attacks in Abu Dhabi, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi today, which struck civilian sites including Abu Dhabi's international airport, killing and wounding innocent civilians," Price said.

"We express our condolences to the families of these victims and to the people of the UAE. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for this attack. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the security of the UAE and stand united with our Emirati partners," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist UAE Abu Dhabi Price United States Airport

Recent Stories

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

4 hours ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

4 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

5 hours ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.