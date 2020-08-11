United States Welcomes Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Slovakia - Department of State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The United States welcomes the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Slovakia, US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

"The United States applauds the recent actions taken by Slovakia to protect against threats that foreign malign actors pose to its sovereignty," Ortagus said on Twitter.

"@SlovakiaMFA has sent a clear signal that it will not tolerate Russia's politically-motivated criminal acts on Slovak soil or in Europe," the spokeswoman said.