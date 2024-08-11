United States Win Olympic Women's 4x400m Relay Gold
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The United States won their eighth consecutive Olympic women's 4x400m relay crown on Saturday to clinch the USA's 14th track and field gold medal of the Paris Games.
A star-studded US quartet that included two-time Olympic 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and 200m gold medallist Gabby Thomas powered home in 3min 15.27sec.
The Netherlands took silver in 3:19.50 with Great Britain grabbing bronze in 3:19.72.
"The US just has so much depth," McLaughlin-Levrone said after the win. "Every woman from the trials to the final was going to do their job.
"I'm grateful that we were all able to do that, and come out with a gold medal."
Shamier Little had got the Americans off to a flying start before handing off to McLaughlin-Levrone for the second leg.
The USA team captain produced a scorching leg clocked at 47.
71sec to give the defending champions a huge lead at the half-way mark.
Thomas then extended the USA advantage before handing to Alexis Holmes, who crossed the line just outside breaking one of the oldest world records in athletics -- the 3:15.17 set by the former Soviet Union in 1988.
Thomas said the US women were determined to crown the final night on the track at the Stade de France with another gold.
"We were watching people win medals all week," Thomas said. "I was so inspired watching my teammates do what they do. I know how hard it is to win a medal in track and field.
"It's a very cut-throat sport, especially at this level."
In the battle for silver, the Netherlands' Femke Bol produced a barnstorming final leg of 48.62sec to snatch second place.
