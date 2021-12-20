The United States has not yet responded to the proposals on security guarantees handed over by Moscow last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

"No, they (the Americans) have not responded yet, we are waiting, we will see what they answer. So far, we have seen only all sorts of public statements, mainly not by representatives of the United States, but this also matters. The main thing, in general, is to see what they tell us from Washington," Ryabkov told reporters.

Moscow urgently needs the response from Washington regarding the proposals on security guarantees, as the situation is difficult and tends to further deteriorate, he said, adding that Washington will try to delay its response and put forward its conditions.

Commenting on the Moscow-Washington relations, the diplomat said that Moscow deems a positive development in the further relations possible if Washington makes advances on security guarantees.