Units Loyal To Libya's GNA Using Firearms To Disperse Demonstrations In Tripoli - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

Units Loyal to Libya's GNA Using Firearms to Disperse Demonstrations in Tripoli - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Armed people from groups loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) are using firearms to disperse demonstrators in downtown Tripoli, Sky news Arabia reported citing eyewitnesses.

Tripoli has been engulfed by protests, with demonstrators demanding better living conditions and cabinet resignation.

Protesters are unhappy with problems with payments in banks and power outages up to ten hours a day.

According to media reports, the main demand of the protesters is the resignation of GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.

