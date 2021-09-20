UrduPoint.com

Universal Beijing Resort Starts Formal Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:52 PM

Universal Beijing Resort starts formal operation

The Universal Beijing Resort, currently the largest in scale worldwide, opened to the public on Monday

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Universal Beijing Resort, currently the largest in scale worldwide, opened to the public on Monday.

The opening coincided with this year's Mid-Autumn Festival holiday from Sept. 19 to 21.

"I'm so excited to see Optimus Prime. It brought back my childhood," said Wu Siyuan, one of the first batch of tourists on the opening day.

The resort, covering 4 square km, includes the highly anticipated Universal Studios Beijing theme park, the Universal CityWalk, and two hotels. It promises to give tourists an immersive visiting experience, with seven themed lands covering 37 recreational facilities and landmark attractions, as well as 24 entertainment shows.

Located in Beijing's Tongzhou District, where the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center is seated, the resort is the fifth Universal Studios theme park globally, the third in Asia, and the first in China.

The resort, a new landmark in Beijing, is expected to boost the establishment of Beijing as an international consumption hub and a new engine for the growth of China's culture and tourism industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

China Beijing Hub From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

24 farmers booked over water theft

24 farmers booked over water theft

57 seconds ago
 Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embez ..

Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embezzlement case

58 seconds ago
 Kane William reacts to New Zealand’s decision of ..

Kane William reacts to New Zealand’s decision of calling off Pakistan tour

12 minutes ago
 SCO Observers Praise Russia's Parliamentary Vote a ..

SCO Observers Praise Russia's Parliamentary Vote as Competitive, Record No Compl ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt allocates Rs 24 bln for Quetta De ..

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 24 bln for Quetta Development Programme

1 minute ago
 Thailand reports 12,709 new COVID-19 cases, 106 mo ..

Thailand reports 12,709 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.