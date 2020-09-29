Universal Healthcare Services Hospital Chain in US Goes Offline Due to Cyberattack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The US hospital chain Universal Healthcare Services announced in a statement on Monday that it has gone offline after being a subject to a cyberattack, but its patient care operations have not been affected.

"The IT Network across Universal Health Services (UHS) facilities is currently offline, due to an IT security issue," the statement said.

The Universal Healthcare Services explained that it is using back-up procedures, including offline documentation methods, while work is underway to restore online operations.

"Patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively. No patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or misused," the statement said.

An employee familiar with the company's response efforts said the cyberattack looks and smells like ransomware and is one of the largest medical cyberattacks in the United States, according to media reports.