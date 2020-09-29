UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Universal Healthcare Services Hospital Chain In US Goes Offline Due To Cyberattack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Universal Healthcare Services Hospital Chain in US Goes Offline Due to Cyberattack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The US hospital chain Universal Healthcare Services announced in a statement on Monday that it has gone offline after being a subject to a cyberattack, but its patient care operations have not been affected.

"The IT Network across Universal Health Services (UHS) facilities is currently offline, due to an IT security issue," the statement said.

The Universal Healthcare Services explained that it is using back-up procedures, including offline documentation methods, while work is underway to restore online operations.

"Patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively. No patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or misused," the statement said.

An employee familiar with the company's response efforts said the cyberattack looks and smells like ransomware and is one of the largest medical cyberattacks in the United States, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Company United States Media Employment

Recent Stories

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

56 minutes ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

58 minutes ago

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

2 hours ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.