UrduPoint.com

University Employees Staging New Strike In UK Over Pay

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

University Employees Staging New Strike in UK Over Pay

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) University employees are going on a new strike in the United Kingdom on Monday to demand higher wages amid record increase in the cost of living in the country, the University and College Union said.

Similar strikes will also take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to information provided by the British trade union.

In total, around 70,000 members of the union from 150 universities across the county will participate in the strikes every day amid the continuing dispute over pay, contracts, and pensions, UK broadcaster Sky news reported.

The new strikes follow the trade union's decision not to put the latest proposals of employers to a vote of its members. The union called them insufficient and urged for more detailed negotiations on pay and workload, the media outlet reported.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.

Related Topics

Vote Lawyers United Kingdom Post Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

14 minutes ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

59 minutes ago
 ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight adv ..

59 minutes ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler issues Law to establish world&#039;s fir ..

RAK Ruler issues Law to establish world&#039;s first free zone dedicated to digi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.