University Employees Staging New Strike in UK Over Pay

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) University employees are going on a new strike in the United Kingdom on Monday to demand higher wages amid record increase in the cost of living in the country, the University and College Union said.

Similar strikes will also take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to information provided by the British trade union.

In total, around 70,000 members of the union from 150 universities across the county will participate in the strikes every day amid the continuing dispute over pay, contracts, and pensions, UK broadcaster Sky news reported.

The new strikes follow the trade union's decision not to put the latest proposals of employers to a vote of its members. The union called them insufficient and urged for more detailed negotiations on pay and workload, the media outlet reported.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.