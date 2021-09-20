UrduPoint.com

University In Russia's Perm Says Four People Injured In Shooting

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Shooting from some non-lethal weapons rocked the state university in Russia's Perm, four persons were injured, and some students and lecturers managed to lock themselves in classrooms, the university told Sputnik on Monday.

"There was a shooting from non-lethal weapons in the Perm University, we are in the conference hall, we have locked ourselves there, other students and lecturers are inside other classrooms," a university spokesperson said, adding that four people were injured according to preliminary information.

Police have already arrived, the spokesperson continued.

