University of Barcelona Researchers Find SARS-CoV-2 in Wastewater Sample Dated March 2019

The presence of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the sample of wastewater in the Spanish city of Barcelona dated March 12 of last year, a group of researchers from the University of Barcelona said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The presence of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the sample of wastewater in the Spanish city of Barcelona dated March 12 of last year, a group of researchers from the University of Barcelona said on Friday.

"These results encouraged the researchers to analyse some frozen samples between January 2018 and December 2019, with the shocking results of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 genome in March 2019, before any notification of COVID-19 cases in the world. 'All samples were negatives regarding the SARS-CoV-2 genome presence except for March 12, 2019, in which the levels of SARS-CoV-2 were low but were positive, using two different targets,'" the statement said, citing one of the researchers.

The study is being conducted as part of the national project on sentinel surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 to be able to take timely measures to prevent new waves of epidemics.

Researchers have studied water samples on a weekly basis since April 13 and "the levels of the SARS-CoV-2 genome coincided with the evolution of COVID-19 cases in the population," according to Albert Bosch, a biology professor at the University of Barcelona and the project's coordinator.

It was also discovered that the virus was present in the samples dated as early as January 15, just over a month before the announcement of the first COVID-19 case in Spain.

"Barcelona receives many visitors for both tourist and professional reasons, ... and it is possible for a similar situation to have taken place in other parts of the world, and since most of the COVID-19 cases show a similar symptomatology to the flu, those cases could have been disguised as an undiagnosed flu," Bosch added, as cited in the statement

The wastewater project analyzing the situation with coronavirus is being carried out in large cities across the country and is funded by the Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge.

Spain registered its first COVID-19 case on February 25. To date, it has recorded 247,486 cases, with a death toll of 28,330.