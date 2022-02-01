UrduPoint.com

University Of California Cancels Classes After Ex-Lecturer Threatens Mass Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022

The University of California in Los Angeles canceled in-person classes on Tuesday after reports emerged that a former lecturer sent a video referencing a mass shooting and an 800-page manifesto with "specific threats" to members of the university

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The University of California in Los Angeles canceled in-person classes on Tuesday after reports emerged that a former lecturer sent a video referencing a mass shooting and an 800-page manifesto with "specific threats" to members of the university.

"UCPD is actively working with out-of-state law enforcement, including Federal agencies, on the threats sent to some members of our community today. We do not have specific information that this individual is in California. Nonetheless, out of an abundance of caution, all classes will be held remotely tomorrow, Feb 1. We will keep you updated on developments," the university said in a statement.

Emails from department leaders told students and faculty that Matthew Harris made a number of threats against the philosophy department, according to Los Angeles Times.

Sherrilyn Roush, UCLA's philosophy department chair, reportedly told faculty members to avoid in-person classes "until Harris' location is determined."

"In light of this, we will continue to have a discussion through Zoom until the authorities say that it is safe. I will keep you updated on this situation. But I would avoid being anywhere near Dodd Hall or the philosophy department until further notice," the email sent by a philosophy instructor to students said.

Harris' messages contained a video called "UCLA Philosophy Mass Shooting" and an 800-page manifesto with threats toward some members of the philosophy department.

More Stories From World

