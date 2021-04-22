UrduPoint.com
University Of Cape Town Says Lost Archival Documents In Fire

Thu 22nd April 2021

University of Cape Town Says Lost Archival Documents in Fire

The University of Cape Town (UCT) confirmed on Thursday that it has lost its archival and published print collections in a fire that engulfed the slopes of South Africa's landmark Table Mountain and spread to the university's library

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The University of Cape Town (UCT) confirmed on Thursday that it has lost its archival and published print collections in a fire that engulfed the slopes of South Africa's landmark Table Mountain and spread to the university's library.

A massive fire broke out on Table Mountain slopes near Cape Town on Sunday morning and subsequently engulfed the area covering the Rhodes Memorial and the University of Cape Town. After four days, the fire services managed to contain the blaze. On Wednesday, only isolated fire spots were reportedly persisting in the Deer Park area. A Sputnik correspondent reported that one person had been arrested in connection with the blaze.

"The team at UCT libraries can confirm that the archival and published print collections kept within the Reading Room were consumed by the flames," the UCT said in a statement, noting that it was still anticipating further residual damage from the flooding of the building.

The estimated damage includes the majority of the 70,000 items in the African Studies Published Print Collection, the entirety of the 3,500 African Studies Film Collection on DVD, some government documents, and manuscripts and archives kept in the destroyed reading room awaiting digitalization or transfer.

According to university officials, the fire also consumed a significant portion of the UCT historical archives and administrative records. The newly renovated Jagger Reading Room lost its roof and galleries, the adjacent stores and offices sustained severe damage.

The full extent of the damages can be assessed after the building is declared safe. Students will soon be able to return to the dorms, as the fire has been contained, the UCT said.

