Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:25 PM

University of Hong Kong Removes Pillar of Shame Dedicated to Victims of Tiananmen Massacre

The University of Hong Kong removed on Thursday the eight-meter Pillar of Shame statue created by Danish artist Jens Galschiot in memory of those killed in the Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing in 1989

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The University of Hong Kong removed on Thursday the eight-meter Pillar of Shame statue created by Danish artist Jens Galschiot in memory of those killed in the Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing in 1989.

"The Council of the University of Hong Kong (HKU Council) made a decision at its meeting on December 22 (Wednesday) to remove a statue, widely known as the Pillar of Shame, from campus. The decision on the aged statue was based on external legal advice and risk assessment for the best interest of the University," the university said in a statement.

According to the press release, none of the parties has ever received permission from the university to display the statue on its campus. In this regard, the university has the right to take appropriate action at any time.

The university said that the decision had been made due to the potential safety issues resulting from the fragile statue and potential legal risks for the organization.

"Latest legal advice given to the University cautioned that the continued display of the statue would pose legal risks to the University based on the Crimes Ordinance enacted under the Hong Kong colonial government," the statement said.

The university requested that the statue be removed for safekeeping. The educational organization will continue to receive legal advice on further actions with regard to the monument.

After the university's intention to remove the statue became known in October, Galschiot asked the Hong Kong authorities to grant him immunity from prosecution so that he could come to China and collect the monument to Denmark. According to the artist, he was twice denied the entry.

Student unrest erupted on Tiananmen Square, Beijing in April 1989. The protest culminated on June 4 when the Chinese army with the use of tanks suppressed the demonstrations of students demanding democratic reforms. The exact number of the victims is still controversial. According to the official data, over 200 people were killed and about 7,000 were injured. However, human rights activists claim thousands were killed.

Every year on June 4, Hongkongers hold events to remember the victims of the Tiananmen Square clashes. However, this year, the commemoration in Victoria Park did not take place for the first time in 32 years due to the government restrictions.

