University Of Oklahoma Says Its Campus Cleared By Police, No Threat Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 10:00 AM

University of Oklahoma Says Its Campus Cleared by Police, No Threat Found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The University of Oklahoma says that police did not find any threat on its campus in the city of Norman following reports of an active shooter situation.

On Friday evening, the university said on Twitter that it appeared that there was an active shooter on campus.

"Critical 10:53pm (03:53 GMT on Saturday): OUPD (Oklahoma University Police Department) has issued an ALL CLEAR. After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled," the university said on Twitter late on Friday night.

In an earlier tweet, the university said that police were investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus and urged people to avoid the South Oval area.

