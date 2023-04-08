University of Oklahoma Says Possible Shots Fired on Campus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The University of Oklahoma says an investigation is underway following an active shooter situation on its campus in the city of Norman.

"Emergency 10:04 pm (03:04 GMT on Saturday) OUPD (Oklahoma University Police Department) continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus.

Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place," the university said on Twitter on Friday.

In earlier tweets, the university said that there was an active shooter on campus.

No further details were provided.