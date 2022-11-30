University of Ottawa Under Fire After Banning Cameras at Chinese Embassy Event

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The University of Ottawa faced criticism after it banned journalists from taking pictures at an event with Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu at the latter's request.

On Monday, the University of Ottawa held a conference called "China and the World: Development, Trade and Governance in the 21st Century," presented by the Chinese ambassador to Canada.

According to Radio-Canada, various media representatives were present at the event, but the university "suddenly" accepted the "request" of Ambassador Cong to prohibit cameras in the conference room.

Furthermore, as Cong was presiding over the conference, a protest denouncing the Chinese treatment of the Uyghurs was taking place outside of the building, the report said, adding that university personnel closed the curtains to hide its presence from the event.

A number of journalists, professors and parliament members expressed their discontent with Jacques Fremont, president and vice chancellor of the university, and his decision to "bend" to Cong's request, the report said.

Marc-Francois Bernier, a professor of journalism at the University of Ottawa, said in a tweet he is not "being proud" of the institution that employs him, adding the decision was supported from "high above" in the administration.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in on the debate, stating that the university "made a mistake" by banning cameras, noting that Canada is known for its openness and media must have access.