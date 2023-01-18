UrduPoint.com

University Of Texas At Austin Blocks TikTok On Campus

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

University of Texas at Austin Blocks TikTok on Campus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The University of Texas at Austin has become the latest state university to ban the TikTok video sharing app on its campus following the governor's directive.

Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies last month to ban the Chinese-made mobile app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity concerns.

"Today, the university blocked TikTok access on our networks. You are no longer able to access TikTok on any device if you are connected to the university via its wired or WIFI networks," it said in a message to students.

The university has recently began removing TikTok from all government-issued devices, including university-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers. Similar steps have also been taken by the University of Texas at Dallas and Texas A&M University System.

More than 85 million people are using TikTok in the United States. Abbott claimed that the Chinese could abuse the app to harvest Americans' personal data or manipulate the content they watch.

